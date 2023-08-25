djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

Longtime pastor Paul Powell saw a church sign with an arrow pointing down a country road. The sign said, “Little Hope Baptist Church.” Powell said that if he were pastor of the Little Hope Baptist Church, his first action would be to start a movement to change its name.

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

