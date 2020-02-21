On a highway leading into Corinth, there used to be a billboard with an ad for a local four-wheeler dealership. The ad showed a four-wheeler climbing a rugged hillside. Beneath the picture were these words: “We make molehills out of mountains.”
That’s a very important skill to develop. Our problem is that we are always doing just the opposite. We are forever turning molehills into mountains. We take small things and blow them up until they appear to be of enormous size.
Some people are always overreacting. They are what one writer has called “hot-reactors.” They burn a dollar’s worth of energy over a dime’s worth of trouble.
Life is a constant search for perspective. Let perspective get out of balance, and small things will appear to be great and great things will appear to be small.
Part of it has to do with our maturity level. When I was growing up in western Louisiana, on our trips to Texas, we would sometimes cross the Sabine River at a place called Burr’s Ferry. As the name indicates, there had once been a ferry that crossed the river there, but the ferry had been replaced with a bridge. The bridge had great concrete pillars and a steel superstructure. Our parents would sometimes stop there so my brothers and I could run off a little energy before getting back into the car. We would walk on the sandy riverbank, look up at the bridge, and marvel at its size. I thought it must be the biggest bridge in the world.
A few years ago, we crossed that bridge over the Sabine River at Burr’s Ferry, and I was sorely disappointed. The huge bridge that I remembered was very unimpressive and small.
Now what had happened? Had the bridge shrunk? No, my perspective had changed. My world had gotten larger. I had seen a lot more bridges in my life since we used to cross that one, and, in comparison to all of them, the bridge at Burr’s Ferry looked very small.
I also look back now at some other things in my life that I thought at the time were very large. I expended a lot of emotional energy in wringing my hands over them. They don’t seem nearly so large or so important now as I thought they were then.
Unfortunately, I still find myself repeating that old error in my life. My perspective about things that surround me is still often skewed. Seeing things as they really are is an ongoing challenge.
Jesus had a different way of evaluating life and its challenges. He had perfect perspective. He said that faith like a grain of mustard seed can move mountains. Mustard seed and mountains! How do you see things in your life?