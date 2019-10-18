I never cared much for roller coasters.
When our son Blake was small, he liked to ride the roller coasters when we went to amusement parks. I felt sorry for his having to ride alone so I often, reluctantly, went along for the ride. I discovered that by closing my eyes I could endure more than I thought.
Some people love roller coasters. In fact, there are roller coaster clubs where people get together and visit amusement parks all across the country to ride the roller coasters.
While riding roller coasters at amusement parks is optional, often it is not optional in life. Life frequently resembles a roller coaster with its ups and downs.
That is true not only for us, but it was also true for some folks in the Bible. John the Baptist boldly pointed to Jesus as “the Lamb of God that takes away the sins of the world.” Later, however, when he was confined to prison, he sent some of his disciples to inquire of Jesus whether he was really the Messiah.
The classic example of a person who lived a roller coaster life was Elijah. He stood on Mount Carmel and called down fire from heaven to consume his sacrifice. But when Jezebel threatened his life, he went out into the wilderness and asked God to let him die.
The highs and lows of life continue in the experience of many. One woman expressed her frustration with some Christians that she knew. She said “For many, when the feeling is gone, so are they. For the most part, these people are either on a mountaintop or in the pit all the time. They are unable to maintain a steady faith and commitment to our Lord and are unwilling to serve in many areas of ministry in our church.”
I thank God for mountaintop experiences. Such moments give us perspective and clarity of vision. But not all of life can be lived there. No one walks through life on mountain peaks. Between the mountain peaks there are valleys. Inevitably, we have our down times and our difficulties.
In one of Gulliver’s travels, he met a man who had invented a marvelous device. The device enabled the man to extract sunshine from cucumbers. The great inventor could store the sunshine away in a bottle to be used on dark days. I’d like to get my hands on such an invention.
What we need in the low moments of life is to draw on the reserves we have stored up in the high moments of life. We also need to claim the promise of God’s presence in the valley. It is to say with the psalmist, “Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil, for thou art with me.”
Are you on a roller coaster today? God can give you grace for the peaks and the valleys.