djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

When I was growing up, my mother believed in the Lord, vitamins, and White Leghorn hens. Almost every spring, we would get 25 White Leghorn chicks in a box from Sears-Roebuck and raise most of them to maturity. Mom believed that White Leghorns were the best laying hens around. There were five of us in our family. We all enjoyed eggs, and cholesterol had not yet been discovered.

Newsletters

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you