Almost every area of life in our country is being affected by the coronavirus. The arrival of this virus is creating disruption in schools, travel, sports and churches. The virus is a threat to our life and to our liberty. Not only that, but the upheaval in our lives caused by this virus threatens our sense of security and peace. It is very troubling.
The disciples of Jesus knew those feelings. Jesus had warned them in the upper room that one of them would betray him, that one would deny Him three times, and that He was about to go to a place where they could not follow Him.
Knowing how fearful and insecure His disciples felt, Jesus spoke to them about what He was leaving them. He was leaving those disciples, and all His disciples in the future, a legacy of peace. He said, “Do not let your hearts be troubled” (John 14:1). “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid” (John 14:27). “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace” (John 16:33).
We all need His peace in these uncertain times. We can claim this peace by faith. Jesus said, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me” (John 14:1). Trusting and being troubled are poles apart. The closer you get to trust, the farther away you get from being troubled. Our faith is not perfect. In these times, we need to be like the father who brought his son to Jesus and said, “Lord, I believe. Help me overcome my unbelief” (Mark 9:24).
We can experience peace with the help of the power of the Spirit of God. Because we are human, fear is a great adversary. Jesus did not pat His disciples on the back and wish them good luck in dealing with adversity. He said, “I will give you another Comforter to be with you forever – the Spirit of truth” (John 14:16). In these uncertain times when we face so many challenges, we can depend on the indwelling power of the Spirit of God to help us face the challenges.
We can also remember the promises of God. Jesus said, “The Holy Spirit will remind you of everything I have said to you. Peace I leave with you; my peace I give unto you” (John 14:26-27). Jesus gave us many promises about His presence and His peace. We need to remember those things.
We are facing a very challenging time in our nation as we deal with this pandemic. May God give us the discipline to do that, and may He give us His grace and His peace as we do so!