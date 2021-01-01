Our homes have many rooms. We may have a large living room, bedroom, and family room, but I will tell you the largest room that we have in the place that we live. It is the room for improvement. The beginning of a new year is a great time to make a new commitment to improvement in our lives.
Even a person as great as the Apostle Paul, who wrote 13 of the 27 books in the New Testament, was keenly aware of his own need to grow and make improvements. He wrote to the Philippians, “I have not already been made perfect, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ took hold of me” (Philip. 3:12).
This quest for growth and improvement in Christ that dominated Paul’s life can also give us a sense of direction and purpose for our own lives. I heard about a man who swallowed a doorknob. After swallowing the doorknob, he did not know which way to turn. A lot of folks in our day are like that. They do not know which way to turn. They need some overarching purpose for their lives.
Paul found that purpose in Christ. He wrote, “This one thing I do: I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus” (Philip. 3:14). Paul likened himself to a sprinter who is straining to reach the tape at the end of the race. Every move that he makes is designed to help him reach the tape in the quickest time possible.
A track coach was helping a runner who was struggling to run a faster time. The coach said, “Here’s the problem. When you run, you are running too long in the same place.” That is our problem in the Christian life. We spend too much time in the same place. We need to pursue growth and maturity in Christ with the same kind of focus and commitment that Paul brought to his own life. We cannot be satisfied to stay where we are.
In China between 1927 and 1937, there was a great Christian revival in the Shantung province. One of the leaders of that revival was the Christian missionary, Dr. C. L. Culpepper. When I was a student at Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth in the fall of 1965, Dr. Culpepper spoke at chapel one day. We listened in awe as he described the great events of that revival. I will always remember, however, how he ended his message to us. He said, “I am grateful to have been a part of such a movement of God, but that was yesterday. What we need are fresh experiences with God for today.”
As we begin a new year, who knows what fresh experiences await us?