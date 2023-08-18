djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

Robbing a bee tree is the only kind of robbery in which I have ever taken part. Since I was young at the time, I primarily participated by eating the spoils of the robbery.

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

