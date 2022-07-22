djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

A cartoon showed a man talking to a couple of workers outside an office door. The man was saying, “I regret to inform you that we are closing this department.” The name on the door of the office was, “Silver Lining Department.”

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

