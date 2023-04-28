djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

It’s been said that being poor is not a sin, but that’s about the only good thing there is about it. While no one enjoys being poor, I have noticed that a lot of people enjoy talking about how poor they used to be, and they tend to exaggerate.

Newsletters

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you