I have always been able to identify with the small boy whose parents insisted that he eat some spinach because it had a lot of vitamins in it. The boy asked, “Why are all the vitamins in spinach and not in ice cream where they belong?”

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

