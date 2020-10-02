Promises and politicians have always gone together. Of course, the reliability of the promises that politicians make is often suspect. H. L. Mencken once said, “There are politicians who, if their constituents were cannibals, would promise them missionaries for dinner.”
A little boy in a shopping mall during the Christmas season walked up to Santa Claus and asked, “Are you a politician?” Santa said, “Why do you ask?” The little boy said, “Because you always promise more than you deliver.”
Promising more than we can deliver is a problem with most of us. We have good intentions, but often we do not have the strength to deliver.
Several years ago, I read Rick Bragg’s book about his growing up, “All Over but the Shoutin’.” Bragg’s father was a rather unstable man who frequently would go on drinking sprees and desert his family. He would be gone a while, but invariably would come back–always with the same promise: He would faithfully promise his wife that he was going to “straighten up and fly right.”
Despite his solemn promises, he never could “straighten up and fly right” very long.
How different it is with the promises of God. When God called Abraham to follow Him, He made some great promises to Abraham. Among them was the promise to make a great people out of the descendants of Abraham and Sarah. Abraham and Sarah responded to that promise of God and followed His leadership into the land of Canaan. They settled down and waited. And waited. When Abraham was 99 and Sarah was 89, God said He would fulfill His promise. It all seemed so ridiculous that they would have a child at their age that Sarah laughed at the idea. But, in spite of her laughter, Sarah conceived and bore a son. They named him “Isaac” – “Laughter.” Every time they called his name, it was a reminder of their joy over his coming and of their doubt that God would ever fulfill the promise.
When Charles Allen served as pastor of First United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, Allen said that one week he got a letter from a young man who had seen their services on television. The young man had served in the Vietnam War and was now living in a VA home in the region. The young man expressed appreciation for one of the hymns that they had sung in their worship service the previous week. The young man said, “You sang the hymn ‘Standing on the Promises.’ I love that hymn. During the war I stepped on a mine and lost both of my legs. Now, the promises of God are the only things that I can stand on.”
Thank God for His promises! In a world often marked by unfulfilled promises, you can absolutely stand upon the promises of God!