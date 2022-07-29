djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

If absence makes the heart grow fonder, some people must really be fond of the church because they have been absent so often. Getting people to attend church services has always been a problem.

Newsletters

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus