When I was growing up in Plainview, Louisiana, one of the favorite summer pastimes of the men in our little country church was to stand around talking about the weather. Since many of them were farmers, they often complained about how dry it was and how their crops were hurting. They told about other years when it had been hot and dry, and they wondered when we would ever get a good rain.
My older brother told me about a man in his church who joined in on these kinds of discussions. When everyone was griping and complaining, he always added an optimistic note. He would always say, “Fellows, I know that it is dry but today we’re one day closer to a real good rain.” You’ve got to admire an optimist like that.
Optimism is an important attitude. Without it, happiness is a hard thing to maintain. Optimism helps us cope with difficulties. Wallace Stegner grew up out West in the early 20th century. His father never had much success in life and was always picking the family up to make another move, to chase another rainbow. Stegner said of him, “He was a rolling stone who confidently expected eventually to be covered with moss.”
Optimism helps us cope with defeat. It’s easy to retreat into our caves of despair when defeat comes. I admire one politician that I heard about. He was the losing candidate in a two-man race. When asked how he had done in the election, he said, “I came in as runner-up, and my opponent came in next to last.”
When the children of Israel came to the brink of the Promised Land, Moses enlisted 12 spies to check out the land. The 12 men were gone 40 days before coming back to give a report. All of them agreed that the land that they had explored was a rich and productive land, but that is where their agreement ended. Ten took a very pessimistic view of their prospects of conquering the land. They cited things like strong residents of the land, fortified cities, and a land that devoured its inhabitants. Two of the spies, Caleb and Joshua, acknowledged the challenges in the land but were very optimistic about the prospects of taking the land. They cited the promise and the protection of God. Their optimistic counsel was swallowed up by the natural pessimism of the people. As a result of that pessimism, Israel was sentenced to wander in the wilderness until all the pessimists had died.
Pessimism is a deadly thing that hinders our usefulness to God. It’s easy to be pessimistic during a drought, but, as our friend back home used to say in the middle of every drought, “Remember that today we’re one day closer to a real good rain.”