On a visit to a gift shop, I saw a plaque for sale that had these words: “I would give up chocolate, but I’m no quitter.”
The name “Quitter” usually is a name that is not held in high esteem. I heard of a young man who applied for a job. On his resume he listed the places he had previously worked. Later, when he checked back with the place where he had applied for a job, he was told that when they checked out his references, they were disappointed. In all three of his previous jobs, he had been fired. The man at the company asked, “How do you explain that?” The young man said, “Well, I’ll tell you one thing it shows. It shows that I’m no quitter.”
But in the Christian life being a “quitter” is not always bad. Obviously, we do not want to quit following Christ, attending church, praying, or studying the Word. We need to endure, not quit, in those areas.
But the New Testament emphasizes the need for us to “quit” in some other areas. Paul wrote to the Colossians, “Put to death, therefore, whatever belongs to your earthly nature: sexual immorality, impurity, lust, evil desires and greed, which is idolatry. But now you must rid yourselves of all such things as these: anger, rage, malice, slander, and filthy language from your lips (Col. 3:5, 8).
One modern translation of the New Testament translates James’s instructions this way: “Say a quiet yes to God, and he’ll be there in no time. Quit dabbling in sin. Purify your inner life. Quit playing the field” (James 4:8).
Quitting our sin is a challenge to us since our very nature bends in that direction. But if any lasting progress is to be made in our Christian lives, quitting our sinful ways is a requirement.
Sam Jones was a noted Methodist evangelist in the last part of the 19th century. He led great crusades all over the country. A standard feature of those crusades was a service that he called “The Quitting Service.” In it, he would challenge people to quit the things that were hindering their Christian lives. At the end of one of these services, he gave an invitation, and a man came forward and said to the preacher, “I’ve been lying, and I’m going to quit it.” Another said, “I’ve been gossiping, and I’m going to quit it.” A third man came forward and said, “Bro. Jones, I ain’t been doing nothing, and I’m going to quit it.” If that’s what you’ve been doing, I urge you to quit it as well. Quitting some things is an honorable decision to make in life!