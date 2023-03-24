djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

As our son was growing up, he went through all kinds of phases. During one of those phases, he became enamored with handcuffs. Every time that he went to the toy store, he had to have one of those pairs of toy handcuffs. These toy handcuffs came with a button built into them that you could push and unlock them. Our son would clamp them onto all kinds of things, including me. He played with these little handcuffs constantly.

Newsletters

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you