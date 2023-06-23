djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

Paul wrote to the Corinthians, “Love bears all things” (1 Cor. 13:7). Another translates the phrase, “Love knows how to be silent.”

Newsletters

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you