Habits can be good or bad. The Apostle Paul had a wonderful habit. He had the habit of thanksgiving. He wrote, “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thess. 5:17-18). Then, he put this into practice. It was his habit. His letters usually began with a hymn of thanksgiving, even those letters that he wrote from prison.

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

