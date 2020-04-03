Social-distancing is a word that has become part of our vocabulary in recent days. Because of the threat of our being infected by the coronavirus or our passing it on to others, we are encouraged to stay at least six feet away from anyone else.
While the word social-distancing may be new to us, the fact of the matter is that it has been practiced by people for a long time. In New Testament times, leprosy was a prevalent disease that was greatly feared. When anyone contracted the disease, they were forced to live in isolation from others. Since a lot of people suffered from the disease, these lepers formed leper colonies.
As Jesus was traveling to Jerusalem, Luke records, “As he was going into a village, 10 men who had leprosy met him. They stood at a distance and called out in a loud voice, ‘Jesus, Master, have mercy on us! (Luke 17:12-13). They could not come close to Jesus. They stood at a distance from him and called out to him in a loud voice.
Back in my day in the 1960s, the folk group Peter, Paul, and Mary sang: “How many roads must a man walk down/Before they call him a man?/How many seas must a white dove sail,/ Before she sleeps in the sand?/The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind./The answer is blowing in the wind.”
There are many roads in life that we have to walk down. When I was growing up, it never occurred to me that one day I would have to walk down some of these roads. I certainly never anticipated, even a month ago, that we would all have to walk down this road where so many suffer from the pandemic that is upon us.
And, I’m sure that these lepers who stood at a distance from Jesus never anticipated that they would have to walk down this difficult road in their lives. They called in a loud voice to Jesus, “Have mercy on us.” They came to the right one with their request.
Winston Churchill once paid a great compliment to his friend William Aiken. He called him, “My foul-weather friend.” You can find a lot of “fair-weather friends,” but I want you to know that Jesus is our “foul-weather friend.” He doesn’t just show up in fair weather. He comes in sickness as in health. He comes when the night is long and dark and the wind is howling.
Jesus told the lepers to go show themselves to the priest. The priest was one who would certify that they had been healed. So, the lepers traveled in faith, and “as they went, they were cleansed” (Luke 17:14). In these days, we cannot give up hope. We need to travel with faith and hope toward the future that God has for us!