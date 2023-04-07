It was a couple of weeks before Easter, 23 years ago. My wife, Danielle, and I were visiting our family in Louisiana. While we were there, my mother suggested we go by Prewitt’s Chapel Cemetery near Plainview, Louisiana, where I was raised. As we prepared to go to the cemetery, my mom got a big bouquet of flowers. She explained as she did so, “I want your daddy’s grave to look good for Easter.”
Something similar happened that first Easter. Some women who loved Jesus made their pilgrimage to the garden tomb where Jesus had been buried. They did not carry flowers, but they carried spices with which they planned to anoint the body of Jesus.
The women hurrying through the streets on the way to the tomb is a reminder of the burden life places on us. Our grief over our losses is great. Easter is not just about food, egg hunts, and Easter finery. It is also about heavy burdens and deep pain.
When these women visited the tomb on that first Easter, it brought them a great reminder of God's power. They had worried about the heavy stone that sealed the door of the tomb and who would be able to roll it away. When they arrived at the tomb, they discovered the stone had been rolled away by the power of God. As most of us do, they had wasted a good worry. The God that we serve is a God of power. He can move the stone, and we need to trust Him for that today.
When the women came to the tomb of Jesus that first Easter morning, they did not come expecting to witness a resurrection but to pay their final respects to the dead. When they arrived at the tomb, however, they discovered that it was empty. The angel said to them, “You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid Him” (Mark 16:6). What they thought was an awful defeat had been transformed into a powerful victory.
We saw it happen often during basketball season. Fans of one of team may believe they are going to lose the game, only for the team to make a comeback and claim victory. The greatest comeback in history came at the garden tomb when Jesus was resurrected. The women came to that tomb to grieve over their loss and left the tomb celebrating the greatest victory in history.
Seven years after we visited my dad’s grave at Prewitt’s Chapel Cemetery, my mom died and is now buried beside him. Their graves this Easter will look good, not just because of the flowers on them, but also because of the hope we have in Christ!
LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.