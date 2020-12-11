When I was serving as pastor of First Baptist Church in Booneville, my wife Danielle was the librarian at Anderson Elementary School in Booneville. Each class in the school came to the library during the week. Near the beginning of one school year, she had an elementary class in the library and was preparing to read a children’s book to them. But, before she began reading, she was introducing the book to the children. She talked about what an author is and what an illustrator is. She gave the setting of the story and some things they should listen for, etc. As she went on with this for several minutes, one of the boys in the class was growing increasingly anxious to hear the story. Finally, he could not stand it any longer. He said to her, “Well, let’s get on with it!”
I know the feeling, don’t you? In fact, especially when I was a boy about the age of the boy in her class, that is the way I felt about Christmas. I enjoyed looking through the Sears & Roebuck Christmas Catalogue and thinking about what I wanted for Christmas. I liked the Christmas programs, the decorating, wrapping Christmas gifts, and singing Christmas songs. I even enjoyed the day my mother baked a fruitcake--not because I liked fruitcake, but because the aroma of the fruitcake baking in our kitchen meant that Christmas was getting close. Christmas Eve was the hardest time of all because it seemed like Christmas morning would never come. What I wanted to do was stand up and say, “Well, let’s get on with it! I want Christmas itself to get here so that I can get those presents from under the tree!”
There is value, however, in the long days of waiting for something that is “as slow as Christmas.” That’s the way it was with Danielle’s introduction of the book to her kindergarten class. By her taking time to introduce the book and the story, she helped prepare the class to learn more about the book and to get more out of the story.
Something like that happened at the first Christmas and at all the Christmases since. God revealed through His prophets hundreds of years before Christ was born that He would be sending a Messiah. He told some things about it, but He did not tell everything. In fact, He did not even tell them exactly when it would come. The sense of anticipation brought hope, joy, and wonder. It also allowed time for the people to prepare themselves for His coming.
I always worship better if I prepare my heart for it before I go to the worship service. And I always find Christmas more meaningful if I prepare my heart before it arrives. In the words of “Joy to the World,” “Let every heart prepare Him room!”