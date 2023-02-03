djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

When a minister boarded an airplane, he found that he was seated next to a young lady wearing an army uniform. During the flight, they talked, and the minister asked her, “Why did you join the army?” She replied, “Because I was hungry for some discipline in my life.”

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

