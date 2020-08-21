A little girl was showing the bathroom scales in her home to a little friend. Looking at the scales, the little friend asked, “What is it?” The little girl said, “I’m not sure. All I know is that you stand on it, and it makes you real mad.”
Scales play a major role in our lives. When you mail a package at the post office, they weigh it. When you buy fruit at the grocery store, it will be weighed at the checkout. The meat you buy in the store has been weighed on scales, and the weight is stamped on the package. Every time you go down the interstate, you pass scales where big trucks and their cargoes are being weighed.
These scales play an important role in the way we do our business. The value of something is often determined by its weight. The weightier it is, the greater its value.
We have no scales with which we can do that in life, but in a real sense, we are always doing it. When we evaluate things, we assign a weight to them. We say of some things, “This is a ‘weighty’ matter.” On the other hand, we may treat other things “lightly”.
There is just one problem with all of this–it is extremely hard to keep our scales regulated. They are forever malfunctioning.
That’s what Jesus said of the people of His day – especially the religious people. He said, “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have neglected the weightier matters of the law: justice and mercy and faith” (Matthew 23:23).
That is our problem. We assign too much weight to some things in life. The things to which we assign too much weight are often external, legalistic things – the things that can be counted and entered on a chart.
Jesus told us what the weightier matters are. He identified them as “justice, mercy and faithfulness.” We are to be a people of justice–people who do what is right in our relationships with other people. Our lives are to be marked by mercy. We are to be persons of faithfulness. These are weighty matters.
If you pull an 18-wheeler loaded with steel onto a truck scale, the scale will register the weight. But if you pull an identical truck loaded with the Hope Diamond onto the scale it will not register at all, even though it is of much more value. We have the same problem our scales. We need to let Jesus fine-tune the scales of our lives in order to identify correctly the things of greatest value.