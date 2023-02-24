djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

The story of The Prodigal Son is a classic story told by Jesus. It tells about a boy who left home with his share of the inheritance and went to a far country where he wasted all his money. When he found himself with few options left, he headed toward home. His father saw him coming a long way off and ran to meet him. He kissed his son, gave him a robe, a ring, and shoes, and killed the fatted calf for them to eat at a welcome-home party.

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

