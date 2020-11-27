What are you majoring in? If you are around a college campus very long, that’s one of the most frequent questions that you hear. College students choose an area of specialization called a “major” and take courses aimed at helping them pursue a career in that area.
Since parents are investing a large amount of their money in financing their young scholar, they are interested and concerned about their student’s major. Sometimes they are not pleased. One father said that his son majored in “Campfire Songs” and graduated “cum ba ya.” Another father noted that his son had a double major. He was majoring in both economics and applied physics. The father added, “It’s not a very useful combination, but it does explain how he can spend money at the speed of light.”
Sometimes it is difficult to translate the major to life. A T-shirt seen on a student at Hampton University in Virginia said, “Liberal Arts Major–Will think for food.”
I remember how hard it was for me to decide what to major in. I really had no idea what I wanted to do. Finally, because I could not think of anything else, I decided to have three minors–English, social sciences, and library science. At the end of my junior year, the Lord called me to preach, and then I knew why I never had been able to have any peace about any of the majors I had considered. As it turned out, those minors in English, social science, and library science, were good preparation for the ministry. They gave me a broad background that I needed before going to the seminary, helped me earn some money in the seminary library, and even taught me how to arrange the books on the shelves of my study.
What will you major in? Actually, that is not just a question for college; it is a question for life. What will receive the major amount of attention in your life?
Jesus found a lot of people struggling with that question in His day. He urged them to choose the “weightier” matters of life. The weightiest matter of all is making God and your relationship to Him the central focus of your life. Love Him with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength. And a second major that is like the first is loving your neighbor as yourself.
In addition to those “majors,” a good “minor” in life is gratitude. Jesus modeled that. He paused to thank God before He broke the bread to feed 5,000 people. He told a story about a Samaritan who was the only one of ten he had healed of leprosy who came back to thank Him. Be sure and take time to come back to God to thank Him for all that He has done for you.