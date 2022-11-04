A little boy had what might be charitably called “a very active day.” As a result of this, his mother’s patience was almost exhausted. When he came running through the house and knocked a book from a bookshelf, his mom said, “Ethan, I want you to settle down. I am at the end of my rope with you!” The next morning Ethan crept into the kitchen where his mom was and asked cautiously, “Mom, where are you on your rope today?”
That’s the question I’d like to ask you. Where are you on your rope today? Are you at the end of your rope? Have there been times this week when you have been there?
That’s the way it was for the author of the Book of Lamentations in the Bible. His book comprises a series of “laments,” songs of sorrow, that he wrote after the fall of Jerusalem. In the songs, he talks about all the sad things that had happened to his country that filled him with sadness. But even in this dreary time, he found some reasons for hope.
While so much had changed around him, one thing had not — God’s love. He said, “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail” (Lam. 3:22).
When parents are watching their children play a ball game, I’ve discovered an interesting thing about them. They are watching their child on every play. They want to know how he or she is doing. They want to know if he has done a good job on the play or if she has been hurt on the play.
In the same way, that is the way our heavenly Father watches over His children. He knows your hurt, your pain, and your problem. He loves you!
There is a “dailyness” about our burdens, but so is there a “dailyness” about God’s love. “His compassions never fail. They are new every morning” (Lam. 3:22-23).
The writer concludes this great passage by exclaiming to God, “Great is your faithfulness” (Lam. 3:23). We value faithfulness. We put great stock in those who do not let other people down. God never lets us down. He is always faithful. He will keep the promises he has made to us.
After Thomas Chisholm entered the ministry, poor health forced him to leave the ministry after only one year. So, his ministry became writing poems to be set to music. I am always inspired to sing the words he wrote based on this Scripture: “Great is thy faithfulness, O God, my Father/There is no shadow of turning with Thee/ Thou changest not, Thy compassions they fail not/ As Thou hast been, Thou forever will be/ Great is Thy faithfulness, Great is thy Faithfulness/ Morning by morning, new mercies I see/ All I have needed, Thy hand hath provided/ Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me!”
LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.