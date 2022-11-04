djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

A little boy had what might be charitably called “a very active day.” As a result of this, his mother’s patience was almost exhausted. When he came running through the house and knocked a book from a bookshelf, his mom said, “Ethan, I want you to settle down. I am at the end of my rope with you!” The next morning Ethan crept into the kitchen where his mom was and asked cautiously, “Mom, where are you on your rope today?”

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

