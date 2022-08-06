djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

When I was growing up in Plainview, Louisiana, we had a large bell mounted on a pole in the churchyard of Plainview Baptist Church. Now, I know that it is traditional to have the bell mounted in the steeple of the church, but we had a problem—the church in those days had no steeple. So, we settled for the next best thing. We mounted the bell on a sturdy steel pole in the churchyard.

Newsletters

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus