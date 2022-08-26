NEW ALBANY • Mallalieu United Methodist Church on Apple Street in New Albany is the oldest African American congregation in Union County, though the tidy brick building where the small-but-faithful congregation meets is barely a year old.
In 2017, a fire burned the former sanctuary, built in 1922, to the ground. Longtime member Stella Buchanan remembers that mournful day.
“We had just left the building after fixing breakfast for the veterans,” she said. “About an hour later, I got a call from my niece to say the building was on fire. By the time we got there, there was nothing we could do but pray and cry and watch it burn.”
Buchanan said the building they watched go up in flames that day had been a community anchor for many decades.
“We had some old soldiers who had built the church,” she said. “That church was ‘the stuff’ in its day.” We even had a church conference there.”
The building Buchanan remembers so fondly was a replacement for the original frame structure, built in the late 1800s. Yellowed records recall the purchase of 3 acres of land on January 10, 1880, for the new congregation. The cost was $40.
The building which now stands on the site was dedicated in March 2021. Dennis McGaha, another anchor member of Mallalieu’s flock, said the new building mimics the style of the beloved structure it replaced.
“Bishop Swanson came for the groundbreaking in 2019, and we moved in just over a year ago,” he said. “The architect did a wonderful job of making the new building look like the old one.”
Mallalieu’s faithful were emotionally attached to the old building, but McGaha said he and the others knew they had no choice but to look to the future.
“We loved our old building, and we took a lot of pride in it,” he said. “It took a while to grieve and get over it, but we knew we had to move on. So far, everyone loves the new building.”
The Reverend Evelyn Fitzpatrick came to Mallalieu in 2017, one year before the church burned. The 56-year-old Algoma native said members of the church were unshakeable in the fire's aftermath and through the pandemic.
“In spite of everything, we’re good,” she said. “I give credit to the members for that. They have not skipped a beat. Even when we had to go worship with our sister church, they showed up every Sunday with their presence, their prayers, and their gifts.”
One member in particular helped Fitzpatrick keep the faith after the fire, she said.
“The day of the fire, Sister Stella Buchanan said, ‘Pastor, there’s lots of memories in that building, but we’ll be okay because we are the church,’” she said. “When I heard those words of confidence, I knew everything would be alright.”
These days, the congregation that gathers weekly for worship in Mallalieu’s new facility is small and elderly, but Fitzpatrick says those are just labels.
“I prefer to think of them as seasoned,” she said with a smile. “When I talk to my district superintendent about this church, I tell her they exemplify what a real church should be in so many ways. They may be small in number, but they are faithful and big-hearted.”
Before and after the fire, Stella Buchanan remains unshaken, and her faith in the one who built the church is secure.
“I’m a firm believer that God didn’t allow us to build this church for no reason,” she said. “There’s just a handful of us. If God built this church through us, then he has a purpose for it and he will fill it with whom he wants.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.