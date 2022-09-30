If you really want to insult me, call me close-minded.
I assume that a huge part of it all is probably genetics. Much like St. Thomas “The Bull” Aquinas, my father could argue a debate opponent's position better than his opponent could. He loved dissecting ideas. So do I.
And so it is with fear and trembling that I submit the following: Open-mindedness is a means to an end, not the end itself. In other words, just about everyone winds up bottom-lining certain realities and qualities as non-negotiable. We all close the door at certain points.
The iron-headed scientist who rejects the numinous as the slight-of-hand of charlatans. So-called statesmen who won't stick one toe outside a party line for the greater good. The narcissist who will not (or cannot) embrace another’s point of view. All have cut off selected outside influences and are less than 100% open-minded. So are those who refuse dark, negative, judgmental postures and influences.
The New Testament believer who holds to the Apostles' Creed in spite of church attendees and denominations behaving badly runs the risk of being labeled close-minded or worse. I read recently that God is not to be explained or quantified but only experienced and that any of the traditional theological formulae are not only unbiblical but borderline nefarious.
If you are like me, such a statement feels like a white-hot poker jabbed into the depths of your soul. But remember that theological open-mindedness is never an end unto itself. If you jettison all tradition from your theology, then what will take its place? Spirituality, it seems, abhors a vacuum, too. "For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received, that Christ died for our sins … he was buried … he was raised on the third day … he appeared to more than five hundred brethren at one time …" (1 Corinthians 15).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.