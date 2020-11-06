Here are a few random thoughts on some scriptures and other inspirational words.
“You are the temple of God” (1 Corinthians 3:16). Run the reference on “you” in the Hebrew Bible and the Greek New Testament. You may be surprised to find that most of the time, the pronoun comes in the plural form. Importance? It’s not all about you.
“So my heavenly Father will do to every one of you, if you do not forgive your brother or sister from your heart” (Matthew 18:35). Thus ends Jesus’ tragic parable of the unforgiving servant and his punishment. At least half of Jesus’ parables have sad endings. In other words, someone receives condemnation. Whatever else you may think about Jesus, it seems fair to say he wasn’t some milk sop who didn’t care about human attitudes and behavior.
“What do you have that you did not receive?” (1 Corinthians 4:7). In more skeptical days, it bugged me that God insists on thanks and praise. Did God want me to lick his boots? Why didn’t it dawn on me sooner that the grateful heart is a joyful heart and that everything begins with a gift?
“The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God’” (Psalm 14:1). Check this whole psalm out, not just the first verse. The rest of it enumerates all manner of immoral and unethical ways. That suggests an atheist is someone whose life gives lie to a profession of faith.
“O, the depth of the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God” (Romans 11:33). The idea of learning turns my crank. And if you buy the notion that God is interested in everything … well then, that turns life into one gigantic journey of discovery, doesn’t it?
“How you live your life today is how you live your life” (Zen proverb). Never assume that because something doesn’t come from your book or your house of worship, it is not true. You can find knowledge and wisdom almost everywhere, because, as someone else has said, “All truth is God’s truth.”