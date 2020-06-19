A few things I believe (and that I need to write down for my own good).
“You’re not sick, you just need a glass of water.”
Not much tastes better than a fresh peach.
Somewhere along the line, they changed the formula for Cracklin’ Bran, and no one will tell me why.
“A watched pot never boils,” and it is a tragic waste of time to try and disprove this.
Privilege means getting a head start (Google the video).
Give me a good musical over a good game any day.
“Make jazz, not war!”
Genuine friendship will almost always pull a relationship through a rough patch.
Never build a worldview on conspiracy theories, mostly because the nature of subterranean evil resembles a politician described to me as follows: “You will never catch him. He’s as slippery as a greased pole.”
Lots of atheists act more like believers than believers do.
Wisdom without love is depressing.
Mountain Dew beats Doctor Pepper … every time.
“There is no use saying, ‘Look! Here comes the kingdom of God’ or ‘Look! There it comes.’ God’s kingdom is here with you.” (Luke 19:21).