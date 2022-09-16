djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

It may offend you to read it, but the man called Jesus did not use lots of original material. Most, if not all, gospel teaching had originated long before he was born and/or was circulating as he grew up and changed and took responsibility for his life. Check out all the Septuagint references in the New Testament if you don’t believe it. When he proclaimed, for example, that “the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath,” he was quoting current rabbinic instruction.

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

