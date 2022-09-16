It may offend you to read it, but the man called Jesus did not use lots of original material. Most, if not all, gospel teaching had originated long before he was born and/or was circulating as he grew up and changed and took responsibility for his life. Check out all the Septuagint references in the New Testament if you don’t believe it. When he proclaimed, for example, that “the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath,” he was quoting current rabbinic instruction.
If that is so, then why should Jesus bother telling religious experts what they had already learned? The answer should be pretty obvious to anyone who pays attention to the human condition. We human beings have a funny tendency to chase prejudices, whims and minutiae at the expense of plain truth. The best teaching, someone wrote, underlines, highlights, circles what teachers have always taught.
And there's the other bit. “He taught with authority,” it says at the end of the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7). In other words, he made old, familiar lessons seem brand spanking new and as practical as bank accounts and dish-washing liquid. Remember what James Mason, playing the Pharisee Joseph of Arimathea in the film “Jesus of Nazareth,” says with almost breathless wonder after hearing Jesus for the first time? “Most of what he says has been said by the prophets. But not like this!” There’s a humongous difference between gut truth and parroting what you think you ought to believe, yes?
Religious sanctimony likes to discard certain words and concepts as irreligious or even devilish. “Entertainment,” for example,” which actually means nothing more than that which holds your attention. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Johnny Cash and Horace Silver all entertain. So do the best advertising and the worst news.
In all matters, spiritual or otherwise, if it does not hold your attention, it has little hope of changing you. “They marveled at his teaching.”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.