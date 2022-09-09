The most bizarre illustration Jesus ever used for repentance comes in a parable in Luke 16. "Bizarre" is more than a bit of an understatement.
A general manager, accused of squandering his boss' interests and messing over the clientele, faced destitution after the clients complained. In response, the accused blitzed out reduced charges to everyone in hopes of saving his livelihood and possibly his skin. And do you know what his boss did? He patted him on the back and, for all we know, gave him a raise because "he acted shrewdly."
Then these words from the Lord: "For the sons of this world are more shrewd in dealing with their own generation than the sons of light. And I tell you, make friends for yourselves by means of unrighteous mammon, so that when it fails they may receive you into the eternal habitations." He ends with something much more familiar. "You cannot serve God and mammon." Mammon = money, btw.
Good grief! Follow the money to find the rapscallions, yes. But how would you fill a pulpit or lectern with that Luke 16 data?
Well, forget for a second all ethical considerations and recall that repentance means a definite change of mind resulting in a definite change of action. In the eyes of his business concerns, the prodigal, cunning GM "repented" when he made an about-face and did a smart turn in the end. No way to know if he became God's man. That's not the point. He changed his mind, and that changed his trajectory. It's only an example.
Those who give away all their possessions, ala St. Francis, make the world sit back in wonder. But so do successful professionals and politicians who never let success or influence go to their heads. Who do consistent holy work in less-than-holy surroundings. “If then you have not been faithful in the unrighteous mammon, who will entrust to you the true riches?"
E. H. Stockstill
