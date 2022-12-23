To feel the full force of the remarkable turn of events known as Christmastime, remember several things. In the Bible’s prevailing culture, you didn’t choose your mate, your mate was chosen for you. An engagement was just a smidge shy of a marriage, too, and breaking an engagement no small decision. And marriages tended to be hot community news, especially in little places like Nazareth of Galilee.
MEDITATION: A gift of love
- By EUGENE STOCKSTILL Continuing religion columnist
-
-
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...The entire Mid-South. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
...TRAVEL REMAINS VERY HAZARDOUS ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH... Winter precipitation produced by Thursday's strong arctic cold front and significant rapid temperature drop resulted in flash freezing of precipitation on roads across the Mid-South. As a result, dangerous travel conditions are possible and travel is strongly discouraged until conditions improve across the area.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...The entire Mid-South. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Currently in Tupelo
5°F
Clear
52°F / 5°F
6 AM
5°F
7 AM
5°F
8 AM
7°F
9 AM
10°F
10 AM
12°F
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Special Sections
© Copyright 2022 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.