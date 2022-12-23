djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

To feel the full force of the remarkable turn of events known as Christmastime, remember several things. In the Bible’s prevailing culture, you didn’t choose your mate, your mate was chosen for you. An engagement was just a smidge shy of a marriage, too, and breaking an engagement no small decision. And marriages tended to be hot community news, especially in little places like Nazareth of Galilee.

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

