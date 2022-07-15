Contrary to popular opinion, Jesus had more than 12 followers in his day. Lots more. There was Zacchaeus, the despised taxman. Mary Magdalene, an influential but disturbed businesswoman. Blind, begging Bartimaeus. Some traditions include in the fold top religious leaders like Nicodemus and Joseph of Arimathea, and even Pontius Pilate, believe it or not. Lots of diversity.
In Luke 10, you read about 70 or so unnamed followers who get the same precise powers as the better-known dozen. "Power over serpents and scorpions and all the power of the enemy." Here is a theological hiccup for most of us. When was the last time you tried to lick a simple sinus infection? Or get two sworn enemies to even consider shaking hands? Let alone whip the devil himself?? Shaking the dust off the feet, while muttering how pointless making a positive difference seems: That sounds more like our speed.
"Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world” (Desmond Tutu). It is the American-nurtured prejudice that I can do it all by lonesome. It is the heartbeat of the gospel that we all need help. That the sooner we learn to start helping each other, the better off we will all be.
Why do you think he sent them out together? As a reminder, maybe, that "there is no telling how much good can be accomplished if no one cares who gets the credit." Listen to what we just did, master?, they reported after their first exorcisms had ended. Let me tell you what I've seen, what you can scarcely even imagine? came the response.
Headlines and bylines (!) are tailor-made for insecure souls. An in-check ego gives heartfelt thanks for being a part. Now and in the kingdom to come. "Eye hath not seen, ear has not heard, neither has the human heart conceived, what God has prepared for those who love him."
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.