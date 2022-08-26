djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

I enjoy referring to myself as a mystic and somehow delight in the fact that 100% knowledge of spiritual matters escapes us mere mortals. Maybe it's because learning is such a joy. Then I read the words spoken by one of my favorite characters (Father Brown) to a world-renowned thief masquerading as a priest: "You attacked reason. It's bad theology."

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

