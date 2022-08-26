I enjoy referring to myself as a mystic and somehow delight in the fact that 100% knowledge of spiritual matters escapes us mere mortals. Maybe it's because learning is such a joy. Then I read the words spoken by one of my favorite characters (Father Brown) to a world-renowned thief masquerading as a priest: "You attacked reason. It's bad theology."
It made me question myself. Is it wrong to so openly confess that the great mysteries of the ocean depths, the galaxies, the human soul, etc., take away your breath? Is mysticism the fruit of bad theological habits?
Then I remembered that as I do my best to work through the complexities of "life, the universe and everything," an inner consistency attends my own thinking. The philosopher Kierkegaard, the father of existentialism, emphasized it. It is called experience.
The scientific process makes use of the same bottom line every day, of course. Experience confirms the effects of gravity, heat, wind. But the same happens in the best of theology. Someone who has lived a prayerless, self-centered existence and then tasted the alternative has "a testimony," as they say. "O taste and see that the Lord is good.”
Running late to worship one morning, a little something inside me nudged me several times to take a different way. I refused, only to discover that the bridge along my usual path was closed for repair. I arrived even later as the preacher of record for the morning. Alas!
You could refer to that piece of theological reality as "a still small voice" or "a sound of sheer silence." You could also hold it up as exhibit A for the case that a higher, deeper, wider order exists, especially for those who take the time to experience it for themselves. "The fool says in his heart, 'There is no God.'"
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.