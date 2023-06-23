djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

The traditional rebuke of traditional morality goes something like this: Monogamy is the epitome of selfishness. One person can never be enough. It’s pure math. If 1+1=Love, then 1+1+1=More Love. Freedom just gives you plenty of space to spread around all the love. The more the merrier. “All you need is love.”

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

