The traditional rebuke of traditional morality goes something like this: Monogamy is the epitome of selfishness. One person can never be enough. It’s pure math. If 1+1=Love, then 1+1+1=More Love. Freedom just gives you plenty of space to spread around all the love. The more the merrier. “All you need is love.”
If you had to respond to that without using religious language of any kind, without resorting to quips like “because the Bible says so,” how would you do so? Why should two people together for a lifetime be the ethical standard before which all other sexual experiences bow? Why is monogamy right and proper? Lots of cultures ancient and modern disagree, you know?
You might take time to stop and give an open-minded listening to those who espouse open relationships. If you do, it may not be long before you hear something like, “We want each other to be free.” And then you may find yourself wondering who it is that these individuals really want to be free? Themselves or their partners? That seems like a clue to something. But please don’t stop there.
Switch the image. Most of us, religious and non-religious, recognize the high and exalted place of music in human experience. Faulkner called it the summit. It doesn’t take long before you come to: Music = God. But that can’t be, because if it is, why do so many musicians wreck their lives with sex and drugs? The great French composer and pianist Claude Debussy (an atheist) said he would have killed himself if it had not been for his young daughter. His soul-drenching sounds were not enough for him.
No gift ever is. The suggestion here is that no gift, save one, can bring peace to the human soul. And so, sexual monogamy itself becomes an image of what human beings long for at the deepest level. “Our hearts were made for thee, O God, and our hearts are restless until they find their rest in thee” (St. Augustine).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.