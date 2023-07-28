The Ark of the Covenant was the dwelling place of the divine presence, according to the Hebrew scriptures. You get exhaustive details about its construction. Steven Spielberg and crew seem to have adhered to the biblical blueprint when making “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” In that greatest-of-all-time movie, the ark behaves almost like a self-willed ping pong ball. The same thing happens in 1-2 Samuel.
In those ancient pages, the ark goes from being an afterthought to turpitudinous priests to a supernatural plaything in the hands of another nation to a revolting curse in the same. In the midst of constant warfare between Israel and Philistia, the ark comes back to Israel and winds up stored at a private residence for some 20 years.
After all of young David’s heroics and misadventures, most involving the sociopathic, suicidal King Saul, and after King David assumes forceful, bloody control of things, the ark finally comes home, which winds up inspiring a worship service like none you may have witnessed. Remember all the dancing and celebrating during the wedding scene in “Fiddler on the Roof”? That’s the sort of thing that happens, according to 2 Samuel.
God, as it were, has come home, and King David loses it while he cuts a rug. You may read somewhere that he danced in the nude, which is a falsehood. But he does orchestrate the festivities with such abandon that he offends one of his wives, who remains childless the rest of her days. All of that should give you plenty to ponder during Sunday school.
The upshot of this unhinged revelry, though, seems pretty plain. Whenever you lose yourself in the sheer mirth of a good thing, whether it’s dancing a jig or reading a good mystery or chopping wood or raising a child, two things happen simultaneously: You forget all about yourself, and so, your soul shines about as brightly as it can. The theologians call this strange experience "joy."
“Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God.”
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.