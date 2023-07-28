djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

The Ark of the Covenant was the dwelling place of the divine presence, according to the Hebrew scriptures. You get exhaustive details about its construction. Steven Spielberg and crew seem to have adhered to the biblical blueprint when making “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” In that greatest-of-all-time movie, the ark behaves almost like a self-willed ping pong ball. The same thing happens in 1-2 Samuel.

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

