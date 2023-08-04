I haven’t felt it in at least 10 years. At least not like this.
It suffocates some souls after a death or a divorce. One guy I know, just to give his whole family a good laugh, refers to the woman who divorced him twice as "She Who Must Not Be Named." For some of them, the mere mention of her name seems to poison the air itself with vile imps. For his part, he wishes her well and thanks her for accidentally giving him the chance to discover true love.
This time: A near-empty, ghost-like storefront that once housed the offices of the New Albany District of the United Methodist Church. By mid-August, the New Albany District will be no more. Hello, Tupelo-New Albany District, or whatever we will happen to call ourselves. In case you didn’t know, this sort of thing is happening all over United Methodism. Google “disaffiliation” for more info.
The end of a relationship behaves so very much like death, except that no one has shaken off this mortal coil. Instead, you walk around knowing that what once was has ceased to be. A living death. The name of this feeling is mourning.
You mourn in your body. The same way you feel a big smile start to tickle the corners of your mouth. The same way depression makes getting out of bed a significant accomplishment. You cannot sever the unseen you from the rest of you.
I’m a cockeyed optimist by nature, so it tempts me to put a bright, happy bow on the end of this. I won’t. Instead, I’ll offer a reminder of how important it is to embrace sorrow in all her heaviness. And then when the time comes for you to leave her immediate presence, ask her to please show you where you ought to go next. “In my end is my beginning.”
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.