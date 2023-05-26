Proverbs 16:3 has this sentence in the New International Version: “Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”
It seems straightforward enough.
Here, though, is a solid example of why language study is not only fun, but important. For those who don’t have the time or interest for old Greek or Hebrew, there is another way. Try www.biblehub.com or www.biblegateway.com.
For that first part, you get things like, “Show your works to LORD JEHOVAH,” “Share your plans with the LORD,” “Lay open thy works to the Lord” and even “Ask the LORD to bless your plans” in various translations and paraphrases. The second half? “You will succeed,” and in one of the older and more remarkable renderings, “Look, what thou desirest, it shall prosper.”
Www.blueletterbible.com gives you these gems. That first verb (“commit”) means “to roll,” like a stone onto level ground or a burden onto a trusted counselor. The second verb (“be established”) means “to prepare,” like a chef at work in the kitchen. “Roll your plans over to God to make sure they get cooking.” Isn’t it fascinating how much one word carries with it? Like a whole world within a single word.
And so, you may start to see some important ideas bubble to the surface. One is that God, as a rule, will not interfere unless invited to do so. Do you remember that the care of this planet, the bullfrogs and Mulberry trees and our fellow humans has been left to us?
It’s almost as if you’re so powerful that you can conceal yourself and your notions from your Maker, unless you chose to do otherwise. It can even make you start to think you’re running the whole shebang, until you read what comes before and after. “All a person’s ways seem pure to them, but motives are weighed by the LORD … The LORD works out everything to its proper end - even the wicked for a day of disaster” (vv. 2, 4).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.