djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Proverbs 16:3 has this sentence in the New International Version: “Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”

Newsletters

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Tags

Recommended for you