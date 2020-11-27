The old priest Zechariah and his wife, Elizabeth, had a nice life, but something had been missing for years (Luke 1:5). They had probably stopped talking about it for so long that they didn’t even notice it much anymore. Then one day, an angel gave Zechariah the word while he was minding his own business. A baby was on the way.
It bears repeating. Scripture gives little description of angels. There’s the part about six-winged creatures in the story of the prophet’s call (Isaiah 6), but you need to know that some commentators think those verses, believe it or not, may refer to fire-breathing dragons. The familiar painting of cute, fat baby angels annoys some, who say it insults the power of God. But have you ever witnessed the influence a newborn wields throughout a household without uttering one intelligible word? (In the Bible, btw, angels usually look like human beings.)
Whatever the form of the messenger, the message fell on skeptical ears. “How is this possible?” (v. 19). And so, the father of John the baptizer (John was Jesus’ cousin) could not speak another word until the birth of his son, “because you did not believe my story, which will unfold just as I said it would” (v. 20). What makes this odd is that the same thing happened to a young girl not long after, she had the same response, yet the angel praised her faith, rather than scolding her for asking too many questions. In the interest of fairness, you would think the punishment might fit the crime?
But remember that in that culture at that time, girls and women were not allowed to study, at least in an official capacity, and the fairer sex was held in low-esteem by most men. There does seem to be a bit of poetic justice in Zechariah’s temporary infirmity. At the least, it serves as a good reminder. “To whom much is given, much is required” (Luke 12:48).