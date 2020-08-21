In the Bible, the first individual animal (a snake) to make an appearance (in Genesis 3) turns out to be way smarter than humans. This is not the place to debate the best way to interpret a talking snake, except to point out that lots of orthodox theologians have had no problem with taking it figuratively. It is also not the place to ponder whether snakes are evil. But you do know the good king snake deserves the name, right?
In Numbers 22, an unnamed donkey who stars in a strange story also happens to be far wiser than his human. The bumbling prophet Balaam nearly stumbles into a fatal encounter with a sword-bearing angel. The donkey saves the day, receives a substantial beating from the prophet as thanks, then gives Balaam a first-class verbal beatdown.
Proverbs 30 offers a litany of lessons to be learned from lizards, lions, roosters, etc. And in Job, God sings the praises of Leviathan and Behemoth, two fabled monsters that make inquisitive heads spin and dinosaur enthusiasts swoon.
Did you know the Bible pays so much respect to non-humans? Here’s one telling piece from Jeremiah 8:7: “Even the stork in the sky knows her appointed seasons, and the dove, the swift and the thrush observe the time of their migration. But my people do not know the requirements of the LORD.”
You can’t turn to nature for exclusive insight, of course, because she often wields great cruelty. But every cat lover knows. Every little girl who longs to feed the “Charlies” (turtles) in the pond and spy on the ants in the back yard knows. Every misty-eyed poet knows. More often than not, the creatures around us shame us with their wisdom.
“Ask the animals, and they will teach you; the birds, and they will tell you; ask the plants of the earth, and they will teach you; and the fish of the sea will declare to you” (Job 12:7-8).