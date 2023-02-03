djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Daddy was the first one I heard suggest the possibility. Will Willimon preached a whole homily that insisted on it. It refers to a strange twist on that old singsongy line, “Zacchaeus was a wee little man, a wee little man was he.”

Newsletters

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Recommended for you