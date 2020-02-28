Is the Bible a positive book or a negative one? This lovely theological question has no easy answer, but it does call to mind a pair of images.
Up there struts one person who pontificates that biblical theology is as easy as log-falling-off. And way over yonder under a shade tree sits another who, after years of ponderings and prayers, whispers something like, “I don’t feel as if I have even touched the hem of the garment.”
Back to the original question, though, about spirits and books. Happy, faith-healing the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale called Jesus the most positive person who ever lived. But a recent documentary revealed that Peale would not let the Robert Shaw Chorale perform in his church because the choir had black members and Jewish members, so apparently he still had some positive work left to be done at that time. The Rev. Jonathan Edwards scared the wits out of congregations and induced buckets of tears with iron-fisted messages like “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God,” reportedly delivered in sober monotone before wailing masses.
How can one book produce such staggeringly diverse results? The answer probably lies somewhere in the inscrutable depths of the human soul.
But consider one sentence that appears twice in the New Testament: “Be renewed in the spirit of your mind” (Romans 12:2, Ephesians 4:23). These words offer two imperatives: You have a mind, and it can be renewed. The words also carry two implications. One: Not every thought that comes into your head is worth thinking. Two: Whatever resources for renewal may be available, the use of them ultimately rests with you.
Near the anniversary of the so-called “miracle on ice” (and a few days into Lent 2020), it might be nice to recall the story of Coach Herb Brooks and his team of Soviet-beaters. It takes work, but you can change your mind. If you really want it changed. That seems positive enough.