The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Those who assume the Bible to be devoid of common sense may not have spent much time in, say, Proverbs or Ecclesiastes. Did you know there is a prayer in there that asks for neither too much money, so you don’t lose your head, nor too little money, so that you don’t have to steal in order to feed yourself, as well as warning to never co-sign on a loan? You don’t get much more practical than that.

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

