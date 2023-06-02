Those who assume the Bible to be devoid of common sense may not have spent much time in, say, Proverbs or Ecclesiastes. Did you know there is a prayer in there that asks for neither too much money, so you don’t lose your head, nor too little money, so that you don’t have to steal in order to feed yourself, as well as warning to never co-sign on a loan? You don’t get much more practical than that.
You can find more than a bit of common sense in the gospels, too, plus plenty that goes beyond the common round. Here’s my favorite tongue-in-cheek paraphrase of what Jesus had to say about money and taxes and Caesar one day: “Pay no attention to Caesar. Caesar doesn’t have the slightest idea what is really going on” (Kurt Vonnegut).
Skeptics do like to pat themselves on the back for exorcizing all the supernatural parts of scripture, don’t they? Thomas Jefferson cut-and-pasted a famous version of the New Testament in which he did just that. Everything from eyesight to the blind to the resurrection: Gone. You could call it the Humanist Bible.
Contrary to popular unbelief, though, supernatural does not equal that which is contrary to nature. Supernatural = Beyond what we grasp of the world at the present moment. Can you imagine your great-grandmother’s reaction if you could tell her you carry in your pocket a device more powerful than the rocket ship that ferried the astronauts to the moon?
Like it or not, Jesus believed in Heaven and Satan and prayer and the healing power of touch and a bunch of other stuff. He even believed he had come from God. It seems more than a skosh myopic to dismiss the supernatural, all while giving honor to someone who took hold of the natural world like a cowboy on a bridled and saddled bronco. “Who is this, that even the wind and sea obey him?” (Mark 4:41).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.