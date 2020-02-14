It may not be the highest summit in the Bible, but its peak pokes into dangerously thin air. Abraham stands atop Mount Moriah, knife held high in hand, poised to kill son Isaac, the child of promise, on the altar of sacrifice. An angel and a wandering ram change the ending of the story at the last minute (Genesis 22).
For those who consider interpretation unnecessary or profane when it comes to understanding the Bible, you might avoid altogether this leg of the journey.
A Jewish interpretation since at least the 13th century is that this story loudly proclaims God’s opposition to child-sacrifice. Not only does it “uproot, undermine and weaken the heathen practice” (James Goodman), it also shows that Abraham figures out that God doesn’t want him to kill Isaac even before the ram appears in the thicket. “They have built the high places of Baal to burn their children in the fire as offerings to Baal – something I did not command or mention, nor did it enter my mind” (Jeremiah 19:5). There it is, right in the middle of the prophets.
The basic Muslim and Christian understanding of the story is that it demonstrates Abraham’s commitment to doing the will of God, whatever that might mean, and for Christians, it prefigures the cross itself. Abraham: “The friend of God,” who goes to the very edge of the precipice to prove his loyalty. “He considered the fact that God is able even to raise someone from the dead” (Hebrews 11:19).
The philosopher Kierkegaard famously plotted five alternate trajectories for the story’s meaning.
Moving beyond prejudice, fear, even vicious or outdated traditions? All have treacherously steep learning curves. And whichever way you turn, you may find yourself sitting in a lonely spot, head in hands, and muttering along with one of Kierkegaard’s characters, “No one is so great as Abraham! Who can understand him?”