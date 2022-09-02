djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Almost all the stuff I write for this space comes when an idea or image makes me feel so angry or brokenhearted or wonderful that I have to translate feelings into words. Pantheism, for instance: God is everything and everything is God.

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

