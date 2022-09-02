Almost all the stuff I write for this space comes when an idea or image makes me feel so angry or brokenhearted or wonderful that I have to translate feelings into words. Pantheism, for instance: God is everything and everything is God.
I wanted to write that I understand how such an idea takes hold of someone and that if you have ever known an animal who seemed to understand you better than anyone or had your breath stolen by beauty or felt the deepest parts of you awakened by sounds you never dreamed possible, you do, too.
I wanted to write about the philosopher who greeted everyone with the words "thou art God" and that as profane as that thought may sound, I know one Protestant mother who says the birth of her first child is the single biggest proof of God's existence in her life. Everyone you know, including you, is an unrepeatable essence.
I wanted to write that traditional religion blows it when it fails to acknowledge that spoken words fail lots of times, that an old, majestic space is more than enough to fill a heart with joy, that semi-quavers and sharps and quarter rests speak exquisite language. What moves one to tears bores another to tears.
I wanted to write that phrases like "I found Jesus" and "make room for God" make it sound like the divine fits into your pocket like a billfold. No wonder some hiccup at such pint-sized theology. Small God, small faith (J.B. Phillips).
I wanted to write that whatever provokes your soul to be your best thrills the divine heart, too. That, in my experience, the Creator is into old jazz LPs and shrimp tacos and a purple-fire sunrise and a big laugh between friends, not to mention healing the unfathomable hurts of the human heart. The trick is not making room for God. The trick is finding your place in a realm bigger than all outdoors. "Participators in the divine nature" (2 Peter 1:4)
That's what I wanted to write this week.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.