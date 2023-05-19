Of all the odd Bible stories (and there are plenty to be found on those razor-thin pages), one in 1 Kings 22 ranks right up there as among the oddest. Two Jewish kings conspire to attack a common enemy, but before they go to war, one of them has the idea that they probably should pray about it first.
Unlike many traditional prayer meetings, where eating and minute-taking and everything else but praying takes place, this one cranks it high gear at once. All the prophetic advisors of one king proclaim the time as ripe for battle. But something about the gathering doesn’t sit quite right, so they call for another seer, who makes his one and only appearance in this chapter. His name is Micaiah.
“I hate him,” one of the kings admits, “because he never prophesies anything good about me but only evil.” Enter the scene Micaiah, who proceeds to say the exact same thing as the other prophets on the king’s payroll. The royal response? “How many times must I make you swear to tell me nothing but the truth.” You get the idea that a fearless preacher is having some fun with a fearful king.
Then the really strange part comes: Not only does Micaiah have a vision on the spot about shepherdless sheep (the Jewish states); not only does he predict a king’s death; but he also perceives a host of powerful spirits, one of whom receives permission from God to further deceive an already confused king.
Monotheism asserts that there is only one God. The Bible, in contrast, uncovers a cosmos of “principalities and powers,” but only one true Eternal and Everlasting. The second idea is more sobering, especially when you consider two pieces of data. Others with little to no interest in your well-being may still have a great deal of interest in you. And when you give your soul to something other than God, you tend to get what you pay for. “I am the LORD, and there is none else” (Isaiah 45:5).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.