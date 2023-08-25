Here we go with another first-person singular bit. One of my favorite podcasts these days is Startalk with the astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. It provokes my mind and grows my soul.
Tyson once told about a time when Christopher Columbus threatened natives with God turning the moon blood red if they didn’t give him all the food they had, when he knew full well that a lunar eclipse was on the way. No way to know if those natives survived after they gave away food in great fear of a blood-red moon. Small wonder that some souls have trouble giving religion a chance.
Another of my favorite podcasts is Word on Fire with Bishop Robert Barron, a Roman Catholic theologian. It provokes my mind and makes my soul grow, too.
Barron once remarked that for materialistic scientists to debunk the greatest mysteries of life is itself bunk, since math is a human construct designed to help us make sense of the world, and you cannot do science without math. Math works because it is supposed to work. But it can’t get you all the way there.
Tyson is an agnostic who says no solid evidence exists for God. Barron is a cleric who says science stands in the vestibule of eternity, whether it knows it or not. I lift up these two podcasts for the simple reason that they underline quite an important reality: Two sets of eyes can look at the same scene and see completely different views. Or as the old Zen story has it, a group of blind men feeling different parts of an elephant offered much different descriptions of their experiences. They each had a part of the whole.
Wouldn’t it be a nice moment if we could just admit that we need each other to make sense of the world and, with each other’s help, we might touch ultimate reality together? Wouldn’t that be nice? “The fullness of the earth is God’s glory.”
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.