djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Here we go with another first-person singular bit. One of my favorite podcasts these days is Startalk with the astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. It provokes my mind and grows my soul.

Newsletters

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Tags

Recommended for you