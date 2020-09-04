From birth, Moses was set apart. An African despot took to slaughtering infants and toddlers to level the national playing field (Exodus 1), and only the wits of Moses’ mother and sister and the compassion of a foreign royal saved him (Exodus 2).
Moses stood out in a crowd from infancy, because “he was a beautiful child” (Hebrews 11:23). The son of Jewish slaves, Moses wound up becoming the adopted son of an Epyptian and presumably learned a second language and way of life. One day, though, he killed an Egyptian in a fit of indignation, because he had seen the Egyptian beating a Jewish man. Word about the killing spread like fire, and Moses beat it out of town, settling in what is now Saudi Arabia.
Taken for an Egyptian during a courageous and kind moment, Moses found himself in the gracious company of a Midianite family. The father welcomed him (and probably taught him a great deal about God), Moses married one of his daughters, they had a child, and Moses began to enjoy the life of a Bedouin shepherd. “I have become a stranger in a strange land” (Exodus 2:22).
Fast forward to a time when you get the feeling that Moses had pretty much forgotten about Egypt, not to mention the family of his birth, and had carved out quite a happy life for himself. (One tradition puts him in Midian for 40 years). But apparently, Someone Else had not forgotten him, and one morning in the desert, events took a sharp, swift turn. If they hadn’t, would we even know the name Moses from the Bible?
“I will send you to pharaoh to bring my people out of Egypt” (Exodus 3:10). That’s where most of us turn back, you know? It’s where Moses tried to say, “Thanks, but no thanks.” I mean, who wants to be the odd man out? Really? “Don’t doubt your value. Don’t run from who you are.”