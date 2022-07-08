When my good pal Leslie Criss booked me for this gig five years ago, the paper had only one prohibition. No politics. I have been happy to oblige, most of the time. There have been urges to transgress, of course, and these specific days qualify as one of those times. But rules are rules.
Besides, I believe more and more as the months zip by like days that no one waits with bated breath for my opinions on the day's news and culture. It gives me almost pure astonishment that I’ve had near-complete freedom to spout my views on religion all this time.
It comes as something of a shock to the average religious person, though, let alone the average preacher, that someone might not only disagree with you but also have pretty rock-solid reasons for disagreeing. Try asking about infant baptism or amillennialism or cremation, if you don’t believe it.
The human tendency is to equate “orthodoxy” with what is familiar. No wonder it comes as a shock when a big, blunt fact stares you in the face: The practices and postures of Jesus and his first followers or the early church, in contrast to the political systems of the time, would shock and offend your typical Sunday-morning crowd.
You may be wondering, Where is he going with all this, since he knows that he cannot make a partisan statement? Great question.
“Has it not been told thee, O man, what is good? or what does the Lord require of thee, but to do justice, and love mercy, and be ready to walk with the Lord thy God?” (Micah 6:8, Septuagint). This is among the most radical of all political questions under the sun, and it has a followup question hot on its trail. “Why are you calling me, 'My Lord, my Lord'', and you are not doing whatever I say?” (Luke 6:46).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.